EU countries ask for airline passenger rights suspension as refunds refused

Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories

➡️ France announces its plan to lift the lockdown. Businesses and schools can reopen, but facemasks must be worn on public transport.

➡️ A million cases and more dead than in the Vietnam war. Grim reading in the United States, which is still trying to make headway against the virus.

➡️ Slumping economies: With the European powerhouse, Germany, predicting a 6 per cent fall this year, we’ll ask how quickly we’ll get over the financial effects of the Coronavirus.

➡️ Checking in key workers: We’ll tell you about the Spanish company that’s providing free hotel accommodation for medical professionals and the elderly.

#Coronavirus #covid19