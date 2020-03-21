Share
‘EU countries want us to take a stronger role’ – Commission faces test of unity amid corona crisis

2 hours ago

European Commissioner Ylva Johansson says there are problems to be solved in how the EU deals with with the crisis as a unit, but that member states are willing to work together, despite several countries taking unilateral decisions in previous days.…
