EU credibility gap: Can Brussels recover after its coronavirus response? | Conflict Zone

Political infighting is nothing new in Brussels, but facing a life-and-death crisis in form of the coronavirus pandemic leaders fell far short of union in Europe. So, if it can’t unite, what is the EU good for? Our guest on DW’s Conflict Zone is European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

Leave us your thoughts on the interview below.

Conflict Zone is Deutsche Welle’s top political interview. Every week, our hosts Tim Sebastian and Sarah Kelly are face to face with global decision-makers, seeking straight answers to straight questions, putting the spotlight on controversial issues and calling the powerful to account.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dw_conflictzone

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dw.conflictzone

For more go to http://www.dw.com/conflictzone

#dwZone #Coronavirus #EuropeanUnion