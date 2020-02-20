EU farmers protest against likely subsidy cuts in budget battle

The EU has kicked off controversial negotiations on its next seven-year budget – and the agriculture sector is on the frontline. Farmers have been protesting against possible cuts to their subsidies, saying they need financial support more than ever. Also in the show – airlines warn the coronavirus is affecting their profits, and Lebanon begins crunch talks with the IMF ahead of a debt payment deadline.

