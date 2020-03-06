EU holds emergency meeting over coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply across Europe.

The Vatican, Serbia and Slovakia reported their first infections on Friday.

Almost 1,000 new cases were confirmed in Italy in one day.

European Union officials held an emergency meeting in Brussels, urging solidarity to cope with shortages caused by the outbreak.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull has more.

