EU leaders look for agreement over historic recovery plan - 20 mins ago
Fresh Covid-19 outbreaks lead to local lockdowns worldwide - 57 mins ago
Israel: Protesters camp outside Netanyahu’s residence to demand his resignation - about 1 hour ago
Spain: Bars, restaurants and shops close in Majorca’s famous party strip - about 1 hour ago
USA: Democrats want to “destroy” suburbs – Trump - about 1 hour ago
Bulgaria: Thousands flood Sofia for eighth day of anti-govt. protests - about 1 hour ago
US leaders wrangle over mask use as new daily Covid-19 cases smash records - 2 hours ago
Ireland’s Mother and Baby Scandal (Part 2) | People and Power - 2 hours ago
EU leaders to battle over bailout terms at first face-to-face summit in five months - 6 hours ago
Greece: Hundreds flood Thessaloniki protesting demo law - 6 hours ago
EU leaders look for agreement over historic recovery plan
EU leaders are kicking off a two-day summit over a proposed €750 billion economic recovery package, but major tensions persist over how the aid should be distributed. Should it take mostly the form of grants or loans? And what conditions should be attached to the aid? We take a closer look.
