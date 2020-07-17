EU leaders look for agreement over historic recovery plan

EU leaders are kicking off a two-day summit over a proposed €750 billion economic recovery package, but major tensions persist over how the aid should be distributed. Should it take mostly the form of grants or loans? And what conditions should be attached to the aid? We take a closer look.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en