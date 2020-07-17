-
EU leaders to battle over bailout terms at first face-to-face summit in five months
The leaders of the European Union hold their first face-to-face summit in five months on Friday, but the reunion seems unlikely to bridge their divide over a post-virus economic rescue plan.
