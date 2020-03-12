EU leaders: ‘Trump’s coronavirus travel ban makes no sense’ | DW News

The EU has criticized a decision by US President Donald Trump to ban nearly all travel from Europe to the United States. The EU commission said it was taken ‘unilaterally’ and ‘without consultation’. The ban will last for 30 days, but excludes the UK and Ireland and a few other countries outside the Shengen passport-free travel area. Trump said the European Union had failed to act quickly enough to prevent the spread of the disease.

