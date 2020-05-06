Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories

➡️ The United Kingdom records more Coronavirus deaths than Italy. More than 29 thousand people have known to have died of the virus, but is the actual number much higher?

➡️ Spain’s State of Emergency: Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, wants it extended for a further 2 weeks, we look at how the vote may go.

➡️ Back to school or stay at home? The French President is urged to delay reopening classrooms because the timetable is “untenable and unrealistic”

➡️ After Europe’s longest lockdown, how Italians are enjoying their cappuccinos and gelatos as the country enjoys new al Fresco freedoms.

