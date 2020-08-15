EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests

The European Union is preparing sanctions against officials in Belarus who are responsible for a deadly post-election crackdown on protesters, the EU foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, has said.

The green light was given by the 27 EU foreign ministers during a video conference in Brussels on Friday, while protests across Belarus over the controversial August 9 election continued for a sixth day.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Minsk.

