EU promises ‘whatever it takes’ to curb coronavirus

European Union leaders have pledged to do their utmost to protect against the coronavirus outbreak as it ravages their economies.

They discussed setting up an investment fund of up to $28bn to support healthcare, jobs and small businesses.

Cases of coronavirus have been reported in all 27 member states, with Italy having the highest death toll and cases outside of China.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports.

