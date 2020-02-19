EU seeks to protect human rights by regulating AI

The European Union has unveiled a strategy for regulating artificial intelligence (AI) as it looks to forge a different approach to market leaders – the United States and China. From smart devices to facial recognition, AI is the technology of the future and the EU is eager to play a central role in defining codes of conduct to safeguard people’s rights.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from Brussels.

