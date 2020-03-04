EU solidifies Greek border against refugee influx | DW News

EU leaders held emergency talks to discuss the influx of refugees trying to cross from Turkey into Greece after fresh confrontations at the Turkish-Greek border between migrants seeking to enter the European Union and police determined to stop them. Thousands of migrants and refugees have gathered at the Turkish-Greek border, desperate to make it into the European Union.

Greek security forces have been using tear-gas to prevent groups of migrants and refugees from crossing the land border. They have made repeated attempts to breach the frontier in recent days. Thousands of people have been stuck in no man’s land outside the Turkish city of Edirne since Friday.

The situation on the Greek islands closest to Turkey has also been deteriorating. On the Greek island of Lesbos, long a flashpoint in the migration crisis, refugees and locals have both been clashing with police.

