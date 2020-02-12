-
EU to suspend some of Cambodia trade benefits over human rights
Cambodia is set to find out on Wednesday whether the European Union will scrap its preferential trade agreement over concerns about a 2018 clampdown on opposition figures and workers’ rights.
Under the Everything But Arms deal, Cambodia can export most goods to Europe tax-free.
If that happens hundreds of thousands of Cambodian workers will be badly affected, as Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Phnom Penh.
