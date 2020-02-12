Share
EU to suspend some of Cambodia trade benefits over human rights

31 mins ago

Cambodia is set to find out on Wednesday whether the European Union will scrap its preferential trade agreement over concerns about a 2018 clampdown on opposition figures and workers’ rights.
Under the Everything But Arms deal, Cambodia can export most goods to Europe tax-free.
If that happens hundreds of thousands of Cambodian workers will be badly affected, as Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Phnom Penh.

