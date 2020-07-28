-
Full, comprehensive ceasefire begins in Ukraine - 8 hours ago
Ireland border: Drivers going back and forth will need special insurance from january - 8 hours ago
John Lewis honored by US lawmakers in DC Capitol rotunda | DW News - 8 hours ago
Madrid’s flea market protest: Traders call for reopening of popular open air market - 9 hours ago
Italy migrants escape: Police search for 184 people who fled quarantine centre - 9 hours ago
Sweden’s strategy: Infectious disease experts believe results are multifaceted - 9 hours ago
Spain’s tourism woes: UK government warns holidaymakers not to travel to Balearic & Canary Islands - 9 hours ago
Euronews poll reveals how europeans feel about masks and lockdown - 9 hours ago
West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation - 9 hours ago
Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust - 9 hours ago
In the fight against the virus, facemasks have become an essential accessory. But there’ve have been widespread claims, many of them false, about their effectiveness or side-effects. But an exclusive poll condicted for Euronews suggests most people believe masks are an effective tool against Covid-19. The Poll also highlights how Europeans expect further lockdown procedures in the future.
