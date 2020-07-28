Euronews poll reveals how europeans feel about masks and lockdown

In the fight against the virus, facemasks have become an essential accessory. But there’ve have been widespread claims, many of them false, about their effectiveness or side-effects. But an exclusive poll condicted for Euronews suggests most people believe masks are an effective tool against Covid-19. The Poll also highlights how Europeans expect further lockdown procedures in the future.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#GoodMorningEurope