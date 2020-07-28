Share
0 0 0 0

Euronews poll reveals how europeans feel about masks and lockdown

9 hours ago

In the fight against the virus, facemasks have become an essential accessory. But there’ve have been widespread claims, many of them false, about their effectiveness or side-effects. But an exclusive poll condicted for Euronews suggests most people believe masks are an effective tool against Covid-19. The Poll also highlights how Europeans expect further lockdown procedures in the future.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
#GoodMorningEurope

Leave a Comment