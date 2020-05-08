Europe begins airlifting supplies and medical staff to C.A.R

European Aid flights have been put on hold for weeks because of the ongoing Covid lockdowns. But for the first time since the pandemic started, an aid flight has left, taking coronavirus supplies and medical workers to the Central African Republic.

Guillaume Petit was at Lyon airport to witness its departure.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#Coronavirus #covid19