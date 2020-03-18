Europe closes borders to curb coronavirus spread

Countries in Europe have imposed strict restrictions on their citizens’ movements, closing their external borders due to the spread of the coronavirus in the European Union.

France and Spain have become the latest nations on the continent to confine residents to their homes, following Italy’s example.

And the Euro 2020 football tournament, which was due to be held in 12 different cities across Europe, has instead been moved to 2021.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports on the situation across Europe.

