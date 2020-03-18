-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Europe closes borders to curb coronavirus spread
Countries in Europe have imposed strict restrictions on their citizens’ movements, closing their external borders due to the spread of the coronavirus in the European Union.
France and Spain have become the latest nations on the continent to confine residents to their homes, following Italy’s example.
And the Euro 2020 football tournament, which was due to be held in 12 different cities across Europe, has instead been moved to 2021.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports on the situation across Europe.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Coronavirus #COVID19 #EUCoronavirus