Europe coronavirus deaths: Toll passes 50,000 across continent
Austria and Denmark are two of the latest countries on the continent to have eased movement restrictions even as the coronavirus pandemic causes more than 50,000 deaths across Europe.
Glimmers of hope are beginning to appear: In the worst-hit countries of Italy and Spain, the numbers of deaths and infected people are beginning to drop off somewhat.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports.
