Europe coronavirus: Italy’s death toll overtakes China’s

Coronavirus cases have surged around Europe, despite strict restrictions on people’s movements.

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the past 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China, officials said on Thursday.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba also reports on the developments in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

