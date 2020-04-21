Europe: Countries take tentative steps to ease Covid-19 lockdown

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

After weeks in lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19, some countries in Europe are starting to relax restrictions as the number of new cases declines; But the joy of rediscovering lost freedoms

has been met with a sense of caution amid warnings that the threat from the virus is far from over.

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en