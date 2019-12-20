Share
0 0 0 0

Europe in brief: Malta, Czech Republic and Poland

25 mins ago

We look back at some of the issues plaguing European politicians this week.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/20/europe-in-brief-malta-czech-republic-and-poland

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment