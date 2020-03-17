Europe makes significant changes in coronavirus fight

Restrictions around the world are becoming more severe as countries step up their efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Iran has issued one of the most dire warnings so far – saying millions could die if they continue to ignore advice and move around the country.

Malaysia has imposed some of the toughest restrictions seen in Asia outside China, closing its borders, and clamping down on the movement, on the same day it recorded its first death.

France has entered nationwide lockdown – with thousands of police on the streets to fine people if they cannot prove they are buying food or going to work.

And the Euro 2020 football tournament – which was due to be held in 12 different cities across Europe – has been put back by a year.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Europe