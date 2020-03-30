-
Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges
As the outbreak continues to grow across Europe, leaders and health officials are warning their citizens that anti-virus measures could stay in place for months.
The UK’s deputy chief medical officer says social distancing rules will be reviewed after three weeks – but warned that this period could last for six months.
In France and Spain, many hospital officials say they are stretched to the limit.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Chessington, UK.
