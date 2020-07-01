Europe reopens: Bloc lifts travel restrictions for visitors from 15 non-EU countries

At airports across the EU, the arrival gates for travellers coming from outside the bloc will once again be opened today – but only for travellers from fifteen countries.

After months of external borders being shut, lawmakers in Brussels have approved a list of ‘safe travel countries’ – places where the Covid-19 transmission rate is deemed low enough to satisfy European health experts. There is a three code colour system.

So where can people travel FROM?

Australia, Japan, Canada, Algeria and Morocco are among the countries given the green light.

There are some countries are RED – the EU has barred travellers from the US, Russia and Brazil.

China and the UK have been designated AMBER. China is a special case – travellres can ARRIVE in the EU but only if EU residents can travel there – we’ll wait and see.

THE UK – post brexit is being handled on an individual basis.

