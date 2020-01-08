Europe should tell US to stop listening to clowns: Iran’s Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said Europe could play a useful role in defusing tensions with the United States “by informing the US of the serious error in their analysis, and that they should stop listening to clowns”.

Zarif said that Iran’s next steps will depend on the US reaction, after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting US troops in retaliation for the US assassination of military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #USIran #QasemSoleimani