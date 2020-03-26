Europe strengthens response: Calls for unity in fight against COVID-19

Countries across Europe are ramping up their response to the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll continues to climb.

Among the new measures are increased testing and further social restrictions.

European Union leaders are calling for nations to work together.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports on the situation across Europe.

