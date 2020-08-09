-
Europe swelters under a heatwave complicated by Covid-19 restrictions
Sun-seekers flocked to beaches over the weekend as parts of Western Europe sweltered in a heatwave, but authorities urged people to avoid crowded areas and keep wearing masks despite the heat over concern for the rising numbers of coronavirus cases across the continent.
