Europe virus outbreak: Wary steps taken to ease lockdown rules

Three European countries have taken the first steps to partially open their economies after weeks under lockdown, with one eye on the coronavirus numbers, should they rebound.

But the United Kingdom could yet move in the opposite direction, as many elderly care centres are reporting deaths not included in official figures.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Surrey in southeast England.

