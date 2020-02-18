Share
European ambassadors ‘blocking’ closer ties between EU and Moldova, says President Igor Dodon

29 mins ago

Moldova’s president told Euronews ambassadors were “too close” to the former pro-EU government.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/18/european-ambassadors-blocking-closer-ties-between-eu-and-moldova-says-president-igor-dodon

