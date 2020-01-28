Sake, a complex drink from Japan is gaining popularity among cooks and wine enthusiasts in Europe especially as an accompaniment to seafood dishes…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/09/20/european-chefs-discover-the-delight-of-japanese-sake

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live