European clinical trial to evaluate four different Covid-19 treatments

A clinical trial called Discovery to test four different treatments against Covid-19 is struggling to recruit patients. France 24’s Julia Sieger explains some patients are deterred by the randomised nature of the trial, which means they might not receive drugs but only treatment of care.

The DIscovery Clinical Trial

800 French patients and 2400 European pateients, yet

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en