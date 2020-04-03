Share
European Commission apologises to Italy for lack of help in coronavirus crisis

11 mins ago

The head of the European Commission apologised to Italy on Thursday for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis, but promised greater help in dealing with the economic fallout.

