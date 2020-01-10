European Commission demands an “independent and credible investigation” into Iran plane crash

The spokesperson for the European Commision has said that the EU is demanding an “independent and credible investigation” into the Iran plane crash; Germany’s foreign minister calls for “transparency”. France 24’s Catherine Nicholson examines the European response to the crash.

