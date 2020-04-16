European Commission: Members should coordinate on virus curbs

As some countries in Europe ease movement control restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen urged member states to work together to ensure a coordinated response.

And the body said a gradual lifting of restrictions based on careful monitoring was needed.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #COVID19 #Europe