European Commission: Members should coordinate on virus curbs

about 1 hour ago

As some countries in Europe ease movement control restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen urged member states to work together to ensure a coordinated response.
And the body said a gradual lifting of restrictions based on careful monitoring was needed.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports.

