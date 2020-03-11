Europe does not have any countries with an excessive deficit at the moment – over 3% of GDP – but public debt still remains elevated in some parts of the bloc with France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Greece among the countries with debt-to-GDP ratios near or above 100%…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/26/european-fiscal-reform-a-quick-guide

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-