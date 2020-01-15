Share
0 0 0 0

European Green Deal set to transform economy in face of climate threat

15 mins ago

Nearly every major aspect of the European Union’s economy is set to be reassessed in light of the climate and ecological emergency.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/15/european-green-deal-set-to-transform-economy-in-face-of-climate-threat

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment