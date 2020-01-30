European legislators bid emotional farewell to Britain

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

The withdrawal agreement was ratified by 621 votes to 49, sealing the UK’s official exit from the bloc on Friday.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Brussels.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Brexit #EUparliament #AljazeeraEnglish