European Union preparing to reopen borders

There are signs the European Union is preparing to reopen borders.

That is after several countries announced they were easing some restrictions caused by the spread of COVID-19.

But it is a tricky decision as the summer tourism season approaches.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee has more.

