European Union unveils $824bn coronavirus recovery plan
The European Commission has unveiled an ambitious economic plan to help its members recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
It needs their approval to borrow $824bn from the financial markets, to be distributed as grants and loans to hard-hit countries.
Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from London, United Kingdom.
