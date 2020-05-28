European Union unveils $824bn coronavirus recovery plan

The European Commission has unveiled an ambitious economic plan to help its members recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

It needs their approval to borrow $824bn from the financial markets, to be distributed as grants and loans to hard-hit countries.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from London, United Kingdom.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#EuropeCoronavirus #Coronavirus #EUcommission