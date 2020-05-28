Share
0 0 0 0

European Union unveils $824bn coronavirus recovery plan

4 hours ago

The European Commission has unveiled an ambitious economic plan to help its members recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
It needs their approval to borrow $824bn from the financial markets, to be distributed as grants and loans to hard-hit countries.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from London, United Kingdom.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#EuropeCoronavirus #Coronavirus #EUcommission

Leave a Comment