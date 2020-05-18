-
Brexit: UK minority parties write letter in support of extension as talks stall - 9 hours ago
-
Ireland: Country enters phase 1 of 5-step plan to lift restrictions - 9 hours ago
-
Europeans enjoy weekend sun as lockdown ease, but risks remain - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Transport for London receives £1.6 billion bailout as revenue drops 90% - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: England’s primary schools reopening plan – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 10 hours ago
-
Coronavirus LIVE: ‘Ghost football’ and online events as Europe adapts to life without a vaccine - 10 hours ago
-
Brazil’s president pushes for end to lockdown - 10 hours ago
-
India extends coronavirus lockdown to May 31 - 11 hours ago
-
Healthcare workers turn their backs on Belgium’s prime minister - 21 hours ago
-
Rami Makhlouf rejects gov’t demand he step down from Syriatel - 23 hours ago
Europeans enjoy weekend sun as lockdown ease, but risks remain
Relative freedom – residents in France make the most of the fine weather and the first weekend after the easing of lockdown restrictions.
