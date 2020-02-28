Europeans tighten borders as Turkey ‘opens the gates’ to refugees

For the time being, Turkey is no longer preventing Syrian refugees from travelling into Greece by sea and on land.

The move is seen as an attempt by Ankara to force the European Union to re-engage with the situation in Syria.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports.

#EuropeRefugeeCrisis #Turkey #SyriaWar