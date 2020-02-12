Europe’s demographic crisis: How to get older workers back into the labour market

With its low birth rate and fast-ageing population, Europe is facing a demographic crisis, but the EU Commission is trying to find ways to re-integrate older people into the labour market and create new opportunities.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/12/europe-is-getting-older

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live