Europe’s healthcare systems pushed to brink

Healthcare systems across Europe are under strain from the coronavirus pandemic, with hospitals in the French capital now full.

Two planes carrying supplies to restock Spain’s hospitals have arrived, while Italy has extended its lockdown until mid-April.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Europe #Healthcare