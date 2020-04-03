Europe’s homeless go hungry as hundreds of shelters close

Aid workers across Europe are warning that the homeless are at risk of starvation, due to nationwide lockdowns.

The virus has also led to the closure of hundreds of day centres and shelters.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.

