-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Europe’s moment of truth: What common response to Covid-19?
Ahead of Thursday’s virtual EU summit, as some nations eye deconfinement and others still have to double down, France 24 and Deutsche Welle partner for a special edition of The Debate. Why has Germany been more successful in containing the Covid-19 pandemic than France? Can the Paris-Berlin partnership – often dubbed the motor of Europe – rally a continent that’s sure to face big challenges from both within and from the rest of the world? François Picard and Melinda Crane speak with former European Green Party standardbearer Daniel Cohn-Bendit, Matern von Marschall, member of the German parliament and Strasbourg city councilor Syamak Agha Babaei, who’s also an emergency care physician on the front lines of the crisis.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en