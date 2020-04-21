Europe’s moment of truth: What common response to Covid-19?

Ahead of Thursday’s virtual EU summit, as some nations eye deconfinement and others still have to double down, France 24 and Deutsche Welle partner for a special edition of The Debate. Why has Germany been more successful in containing the Covid-19 pandemic than France? Can the Paris-Berlin partnership – often dubbed the motor of Europe – rally a continent that’s sure to face big challenges from both within and from the rest of the world? François Picard and Melinda Crane speak with former European Green Party standardbearer Daniel Cohn-Bendit, Matern von Marschall, member of the German parliament and Strasbourg city councilor Syamak Agha Babaei, who’s also an emergency care physician on the front lines of the crisis.

