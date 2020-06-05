-
US protests: Memorial service for George Floyd +++ Trump threats rebuked | DW News - 52 mins ago
Iran infections: Record number of new cases prompts fears of a renewed crisis - 2 hours ago
EU financial recovery: ECB expands bond programme and German stimulus package applauded - 2 hours ago
Europe’s ‘new normal’: Countries adopt social distancing precautions into summer plans - 2 hours ago
German prosecutors think missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead - 3 hours ago
US protests continue: Thousands march peacefully through Washington DC - 3 hours ago
George Floyd: ‘Pandemic of racism’ led to his death, memorial told – Top stories this morning – BBC - 3 hours ago
Brazil overtakes Italy as country with third-highest Covid-19 death toll - 3 hours ago
Hong Kong/ China : compagnies will have to choose a side - 9 hours ago
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Thu 4 June – Springwatch – BBC - 10 hours ago
Europe’s ‘new normal’: Countries adopt social distancing precautions into summer plans
Europe continues to adapt to new social distancing measures as authorities ease lockdowns put in place to help handle the COVID-19 outbreak. But as countries work to reopen their businesses and borders in time for the summer season, safety precautions are being built-in to prevent another wave of infections.
