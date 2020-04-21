Europe’s ‘Tiger Kings’: New report highlights the scale of captive tigers in the EU

A new report from animal welfare organisation, FOUR PAWS, says there are twice as many tigers in captivity in Europe and the US than there are in the wild, many of which are kept in poor conditions for commercial exploitation. Kieran Harkin, Head of Wildlife Animals in Trade at FOUR PAWS International, told Euronews that they are calling on the European Union to stop the commerical trade of tigers.

