Evacuation of foreigners from Wuhan hastening spread of virus?

Japan, Turkey, Germany and the United Kingdom are among the nations evacuating their citizens from Wuhan – the city at the heart of the outbreak.

The UK evacuees were flown into the air force base of Brize Norton – from where Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports on the international evacuation efforts.

