Evangelical gangs target Afro-Brazilian religions in hate crimes

Followers of Afro-Brazilian religions say that they are facing prejudice and even attacks as evangelical Christianity grows across the country.

In Rio de Janeiro, the situation has become serious enough to prompt the creation of a department to deal with religious hate crimes.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

