“Everything will NOT be alright” – Entrepreneurs lament in Turin”s reopening protest

Hundreds of small business owners gathered in Turin’s Castello square, the seat of the regional government’s office, on Thursday, to decry their tough situation after a two-months-long nationwide lockdown in the country.

With a large banner, adding a ‘not’ to the optimistic ‘Everything will be alright’ slogan, which became viral during the COVID-19 pandemic times, entrepreneurs lamented a lack of help from the authorities.

“Until now we have received only words, yesterday night from Conte [Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte] – only words. Instead, we want more actions”, called one of the protesters.

Many demonstrators said they had collected various business-related bills, which were authorised to be postponed despite not being able to use the premises, and the regional benefits are not able to cover these.

“Suspending means they will make us pay afterwards but in which conditions will we be, will we be able to pay all these expenses such as electricity, light, gas?”- questioned another protester.

